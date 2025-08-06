Moses Ezekiel’s historic sculpture finally set for re-installation in Arlington Cemetery, by the Southern graves it once marked

(The Blaze) - The statue was taken apart and crated by Lloyd Austin in 2023.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and the Center of Military History reached a deal this week to install Moses Jacob Ezekiel’s famed grave-site sculpture in Arlington Cemetery, the Beltway Brief has learned, after Virginia accepted a request from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to display the statue in the cemetery it was intended for, near the grave of its artist. The display is part of a 50-year loan from the commonwealth and goes a long way toward healing recent desecrations.

The announcement comes just over a year and half after the statue was unceremoniously torn down and shipped to an Old Dominion warehouse by then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“At the request of Moses Ezekiel’s family and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Moses Ezekiel's sculpture will be returned to Arlington National Cemetery,” Youngkin said in a statement to Beltway Brief, “where he is buried and where his legacy as a renowned American artist and decorated veteran can be honored.”

The sculpture, first erected a century ago, was initially swept up in the moral fervor of the early 2020s — but mistakenly so, because the story it tells is exactly the kind of story Americans needed to hear in those angry years…

