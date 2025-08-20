A Step To Peace, Reconciliation and Governor Youngkin

(HK Edgerton) - There he was! Virginia Governor Youngkin, the abject caretaker of the Arlington National Cemetery Reconciliation Memorial Cenotaph Shrine, that had been illegally removed from Arlington Cemetery and handed over to his care, waving at me and those of us assembled.

He would on this day, Saturday, August 9, 2025, give the Keynote Speech to the “Silver Elephants” Republican Party supporters at the South Carolina Convention Center in downtown Columbia, South Carolina.

The leaders of Defend Arlington intended to use the event to encourage him to send the Reconciliation Memorial back to Arlington, but things changed on the previous Tuesday, and the event turned more into a pep rally.

I must confess that it was not until I had heard and seen the message given to the public in a media interview by the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Peter Hegseth, that I would concur that thanks should be expressed to the Governor on his visit to South Carolina.

And so with a large banner of his likeness, a group of us in attendance at the front door of the Convention Center would shout thanks Governor Youngkin with 3 cheers of “hip, hip, hurray” to boot to the…

