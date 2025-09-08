There's More Going On Than You Saw In the Media!

Tennessee Informer host Dave Vance welcomes attorney Kirk Lyons, legal counsel for Defend Arlington. Lyons brings the latest updates on the fight to protect the Reconciliation Monument at Arlington National Cemetery and reveals concerning developments hidden in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Don’t miss this deep dive into history, law, and the political maneuvers shaping America’s future…

