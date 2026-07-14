Not Living Behind Enemy Lines

(Southerners know the TRUE purpose of the 2nd Amendment - DD)

(Diane Gruber, America First Re-Ignited) - A subscriber, Jim, told me how his community in Parker County, Texas (40 miles west of Fort Worth) stood up to, with arms, and forced Antifa terrorists to retreat:

It is the most conservative county in the state, and we’d like to keep it that way. In 2020, when Antifa came out from Dallas to try to tear down a statue at the old county courthouse, the residents of this area showed up with rifles and shotguns to dissuade them from doing that. The police did not try to stop the residents.

Diane’s Note: It seems likely that this cell of Antifa terrorists are members of the same cell, if not some of the same 16 thugs, who attacked the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025 and were recently convicted in federal court on various charges including domestic terrorism.^ These convictions were the first since President Trump designated Antifa as a “domestic terrorist” organization on September 17, 2025.

June 22, 2020: Parker County commissioners took no action on requests to relocate the Confederate monument because ownership of the statue was disputed. The United Daughters of the Confederacy claimed ownership, while county officials researched the issue.

The monument features a stone base topped with a statue of a Confederate soldier in uniform holding a rifle. The front reads…

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