Mocking Albertans only fuels independence movement

(Rebel News) - On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra rebuked a viral video circulating on social media showing an Ontario teacher-turned-influencer making the case against Alberta’s independence movement.

As Ezra noted, the “educator” crudely attempted to lecture Albertans on why independence is a “stupid” idea, but it was actually a masterclass in the very condescension that fuels separatism.

Mocking Premier Danielle Smith and calling Albertans “potato men,” the influencer appeared to rely on a series of debunked scare tactics that fall apart under the slightest scrutiny.

The argument that Alberta would face economic devastation if it left Confederation is historically backwards, Ezra explained. Alberta is the nation’s largest net contributor, sending tens of billions of dollars to Ottawa every year to subsidize other provinces.

In a sovereign Alberta, that wealth stays home. While critics claim corporations would flee, the oil and gas aren’t moving. And as Ezra noted, industry leaders will stay where the resources are, and if anything, it is the Canadian dollar that would collapse the day after a “Yes” vote, not the Alberta economy.

This economic leverage extends to the “landlocked” argument, which is equally hollow, Ezra asserted. Under the current federal framework, Alberta is already…

