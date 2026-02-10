Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

I catch Ezra on infowars and I hope Trump doesn’t fuck it up like he did for their election cuz we need Alberto

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
5h

Come with U S Alberta!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture