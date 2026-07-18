If You Want To See How Much America Has Changed In 250 Years, Just Look At What Is Going On In Our Streets

(Michael Snyder) - As we approach America’s 250th birthday, a lot of people are reflecting on how much our society has changed over the years. If we could go back to 1776, we would be absolutely shocked by how different day to day life was back then. Early Americans didn’t have everything handed to them, and so they had to work extremely hard. But even though conditions were often very rough, the population was also very civilized. That actually didn’t change for a long time. Even as recently as 100 years ago, people living in the western world were very highly civilized. The way they dressed, the way they spoke and the way that they carried themselves commanded respect. Of course if our ancestors could see us today, they would be deeply shocked by how far we have fallen.

One of the primary reasons why our culture has shifted so dramatically is because we have embraced completely different values.

In early America, more than 95 percent of the population was made up of Bible-believing Christians.

But today we have gone down a much different road.

New York City’s world famous pride parade was on Sunday. It was being projected that approximately…

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