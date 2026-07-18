Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
33m

I’m glad my grandfathers not alive to see this cuz he would have me in the back the truck with a bullseye and hunting that’s all I have to say about that

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