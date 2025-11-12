Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
1d

Once again, thank you Dixie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Sither's avatar
Steve Sither
19h

Appreciate you man...yeah the statues were removed from the lawn, there in Montgomery AL.....sad.... They'll be back there in time....by the way, the guy with his fist in the sky , does NOT look like an , "old man" ....Lol .....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture