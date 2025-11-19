Atlanta Libs Butthurt that Confederate Ave. Is Back on the Map
Resurrection of East Confederate Avenue is a sign of the times
In Apple Maps, a street name long erased reappears, making it hard to trust that real change can happen.
Confederate Avenue was renamed United Avenue in 2018, but the original moniker recently appeared on Apple Maps. (AJC 2018)
Last week, when I opened Apple Maps, I got a blast from the past.
Sitting in my driveway, I entered my destination and was surprised when the directions told me to turn right on East Confederate Avenue SE…
In October, Apple Maps began displaying part of United Avenue SE as “E Confederate Ave SE.” The street name had been changed in 2018 after approval from the city and consensus from area residents…
