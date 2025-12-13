(No this is not an actual photo of Dixie Drudge, but it does bear a striking resemblance. As usual, he will be out and about in his R-ra-V over Christmas. – DD)

Southern Nation News and Dixie Drudge will be going into Christmas Vacation Mode until January 5th of ‘26. Posting will be limited until that time. But we will be back before you know it.

May God Bless You and Your Family with a Safe and Merry Christmas!

#FreeDixie #DeoVindice