Baltimore’s controversial Confederate monuments return to the city

(They’re doing cartwheels in Baltimore trying to devise ways to keep Southern Heritage from public view or ‘contextualize it’ into obscure villainy like a kalifornia ‘art’ museum. Here’s a novel idea: Put them back! - DD)

(Wesley Case, The Banner) - Nearly nine years later, the splatters of red paint are still visible on Baltimore’s Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument — a scarlet reminder of the contentious, ongoing debate over the right and wrong ways that America remembers its history.

The statue is one of four city-owned monuments that made national headlines in 2017, when Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered their secret removal as cities around the country confronted statues that critics said glorified slavery and racism.

Since September, Baltimore has loaned the sculptures to “MONUMENTS,” a Los Angeles art exhibit designed to recontextualize what these divisive statues represent in today’s society.

With the exhibition now over, a question remains: What will happen to Baltimore’s controversial monuments upon their return home?

The city is still figuring it out.

As of now, the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP), the city-run organization responsible for preserving Baltimore monuments, “is collaborating with…

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