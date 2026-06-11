Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
7h

And you can’t erase your past evil deeds of northern aggression

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
7h

Leave them all alone and put them back it looks so stupid to hate no statue on top of granite monument

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