Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
5h

It is not well known but many District Attorneys/Prosecutors, judges and police chiefs in large jurisdictions are complete corrupt and anti-White. Be sure you pay attention to where you are when travelling.

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Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
5h

This is why prosecutions never take place or even arrest because they tell the police to stand down because it’s a prearranged agreement let these MF’s do what they want and walk away. Never to suffer a consequence. Because it’s paid protest/riot.

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