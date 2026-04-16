Army Of Radical Prosecutors All Have One Thing In Common

(Jack Cowhick, Daily Caller) - High-profile controversies involving progressive district attorneys increasingly dominate headlines across the country, from releasing violent repeat offenders and targeting police to clashing with federal immigration enforcement, prompting questions about what’s driving the surge.

Violent crime was a leading concern for voters in the 2024 presidential election, and the role of progressive policies has since drawn national attention. At a police memorial event in 2025, Vice President J.D. Vance condemned the agenda of “far-left prosecutors” backed by “faraway billionaires,” saying the administration has no tolerance for lawlessness. Leftist DAs have frequently used their offices to push increasingly radical policies. Even NBC News has acknowledged a broadly shared agenda among these “left-leaning Democratic district attorneys.”

Among the most controversial jurisdictions is Travis County, Texas, where Democrat DA José Garza is facing calls to resign after it was revealed that his office may have held secret meetings with Austin officials in an attempt to indict a police officer over an incident more than…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight