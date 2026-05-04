Citadel Alumni Association bans North Carolina-based affiliate club over playing of ‘Dixie’

(Post & Courier) - The Citadel Alumni Association recently disciplined one of its clubs in North Carolina, temporarily stripping it of its official affiliation after receiving complaints about the playing of the song “Dixie” at its local events.

The Fayetteville-Sandhills Citadel Club’s affiliation was revoked for three years. The decision came after the alumni association conducted an investigation in response to multiple complaints regarding the club’s repeated decision to play the song at alumni events, according to an April 2 letter signed by CAA President Todd Davis.

The letter was directed to William Washo, president of the Fayetteville-Sandhills Citadel Club. Attempts to reach Washo for comment were unsuccessful.

The association unanimously determined that the club’s actions constituted a “failure to promote a welcoming environment for all CAA alumni and members,” Davis wrote in the letter.

He added that a determination will be made in May 2029 as to whether the club’s affiliation will be restored. Meanwhile, the association will not recognize the club or provide financial support, data or broadcast email service.

In a statement to The Post and Courier, Davis said that while clubs affiliated with the alumni association are independent from the organization, run by…

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