Banned for Playing "Dixie!"
Citadel Alumni Association bans North Carolina-based affiliate club over playing of ‘Dixie’
Citadel Alumni Association bans North Carolina-based affiliate club over playing of ‘Dixie’
(Post & Courier) - The Citadel Alumni Association recently disciplined one of its clubs in North Carolina, temporarily stripping it of its official affiliation after receiving complaints about the playing of the song “Dixie” at its local events.
The Fayetteville-Sandhills Citadel Club’s affiliation was revoked for three years. The decision came after the alumni association conducted an investigation in response to multiple complaints regarding the club’s repeated decision to play the song at alumni events, according to an April 2 letter signed by CAA President Todd Davis.
The letter was directed to William Washo, president of the Fayetteville-Sandhills Citadel Club. Attempts to reach Washo for comment were unsuccessful.
The association unanimously determined that the club’s actions constituted a “failure to promote a welcoming environment for all CAA alumni and members,” Davis wrote in the letter.
He added that a determination will be made in May 2029 as to whether the club’s affiliation will be restored. Meanwhile, the association will not recognize the club or provide financial support, data or broadcast email service.
In a statement to The Post and Courier, Davis said that while clubs affiliated with the alumni association are independent from the organization, run by…
Always playing the role of "victim". The song "Dixie" is in no way derogatory or demeaning. It belongs to ALL Southerners, black, white, or whatever. This continual erasure of our heritage by the Cultural Genocide crowd has got to stop! I remember in the 1960s the playing of Dixie was very popular. As far as "the painful reminder of slavery" goes, the South is always looked upon as having invented the institution. It didn't. It goes back thousands of years and has included ALL races as both enslaved and owning slaves. Free blacks in the South owned slaves and farms. The Citadel Alumni Association needs to extract their heads from their rectal orifices and learn the truth about our history instead of continuing to swallow the Yankee rewritten version shoved down our throats for 160 years. I'm so sick of this stupidity that I could explode.