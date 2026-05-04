Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
1h

Always playing the role of "victim". The song "Dixie" is in no way derogatory or demeaning. It belongs to ALL Southerners, black, white, or whatever. This continual erasure of our heritage by the Cultural Genocide crowd has got to stop! I remember in the 1960s the playing of Dixie was very popular. As far as "the painful reminder of slavery" goes, the South is always looked upon as having invented the institution. It didn't. It goes back thousands of years and has included ALL races as both enslaved and owning slaves. Free blacks in the South owned slaves and farms. The Citadel Alumni Association needs to extract their heads from their rectal orifices and learn the truth about our history instead of continuing to swallow the Yankee rewritten version shoved down our throats for 160 years. I'm so sick of this stupidity that I could explode.

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