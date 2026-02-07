Our Civilisation Will Not be Saved Peacefully

(Zander’s Substack) - The battleground of Minneapolis has served as a test case and likely blueprint for what we can expect across much of the Western world when mass remigration is enacted. The shootings of two anti-ICE activists, which occurred close together, generated significant controversy and backlash from leftist media and politicians, many of whom have openly called for insurrection against ICE. All the furore ultimately led Trump, likely rattled by media coverage and negative publicity around the killings, to order several major personnel changes.

Greg Bovino, who had been overseeing federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, was stripped of his ‘commander at large’ title and replaced with Tom Homan, President Trump’s ‘border czar,’ who now directly oversees ICE operations in Minnesota. Trump also stood down Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, from direct operational control in Minneapolis.

I don’t intend to debate whether or not the shootings were justified. The point is they happened, amidst situations which will inevitably happen again, because thousands of people have taken it upon themselves to act as counterinsurgents against…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight