Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

I guess not everyone has a second cousin that is the sheriff of our Parish that has oil pumping straight to the refinery a military base that has been used by a few presidents and fertile land and a lot of stuff to eat, you have to cross a bridge to get there so we blow em and we’re an island with not one mosque or synagogue to worry about having to deal with all their problems

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture