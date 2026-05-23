Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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CelticJedi
3h

I would be curious as to the caliber on the successful ones. The one guy missing entirely is not a dish on the firearm but the shooter.

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