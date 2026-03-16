Explosive growth in NC homeschooling population leads to more programs for them

(News & Observer) - Bennett Place is often filled with school groups, but on Friday it was dozens of homeschool students who walked through the rural farm site to learn more about North Carolina history.

More than 100 homeschool students and their parents visited the famous Civil War site for a Homeschool Day hosted by Bennett Place State Historic Site. The state’s historic sites, as well as other groups, have increasingly organized events to cater to the needs of the state’s growing homeschool population.

“I just want more kids out here talking to parents and talking to our interpreters,” said Luke Kresse, education and collections coordinator for the Division of State Historic Sites at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. ”It sounded like people had a wonderful time, and I just want to share that opportunity with more people. So I’ve reached out to homeschool groups directly.”

North Carolina had an estimated 165,243 homeschool students last school year. That’s 55% more than 10 years prior, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

If the homeschool population was its own school district, it would be the largest in the state. In comparison…

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