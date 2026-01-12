Oscar, the Martha Stewart of Budget Existence…

Corporation for Public Broadcasting dissolved by board after 58 years of funding PBS and NPR

(The Blaze) - The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has been officially dissolved by its board of directors after Republican cuts to funding for PBS and NPR.

The CPB provided funding for public news for 58 years but was plagued by criticism from the right that it supported left-wing policies and the agenda of the Democratic party.

The organization released a statement Monday confirming the vote for dissolution.

“For more than half a century, CPB existed to ensure that all Americans — regardless of geography, income, or background — had access to trusted news, educational programming, and local storytelling,” said CPB president and CEO Patricia Harrison.

She went on to call the vote the fulfillment of a “profound” responsibility.

“CPB’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks,” she added.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana welcomed the news and mocked the CPB.

“The Corporation for Public Broadcasting — which funneled your money to NPR and PBS to call birds, roads, and country music racist — is officially DISSOLVED,” he wrote. “Good riddance.”

Republicans had criticized public funding for NPR and PBS, while…

