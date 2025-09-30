Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
5h

Just grab an American flag and a MAGA hat and go walk by the ICE center in Portland. Pretty sure Chuck Todd will figure out what Antifa is real fast.

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/when-you-dont-know-what-antifa-or

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
1h

Much Christian Love for Dixie Drudge. The Elf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture