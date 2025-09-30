Conservative author reveals ‘disturbing ties’ between Montgomery’s SPLC and Antifa

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Antifa have “disturbing ties,” according to Tyler O’Neil, senior editor of The Daily Signal.

O’Neil told 1819 News in an interview on Monday, “These are serious connections we see between the SPLC and Antifa.”

“I think there are a lot of disturbing connections between Antifa and the Southern Poverty Law Center, but we’ll see if the Trump administration actually investigates,” O’Neil said. “The Administration is not going to find it easy to hold the Left’s dark money network accountable for funding Antifa. It’s not clear whether they are funding it and how much through intermediaries if they are doing it. I think it’s high time the Administration investigate this, but how they’re going to do it remains an open question.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

O’Neil elaborated on the SPLC’s ties with an op-ed in The Daily Signal on Monday.

“In June 2020, the SPLC attacked then-President Trump for announcing his intention to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. It warned that ‘those who identify with’ the Antifa label ‘represent a large spectrum of the political left’ and that…

