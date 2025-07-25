Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
Jul 25

Commies gonna commie.

My gut reaction when someone points-out something done to them that's disturbing, and it's never really happened at all, is to graphically illustrate the difference between the two.

"Oh, you're complaining because you think I'm stepping on your toe? Here's a quick rabbet-punch to your throat to clear your senses...."

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture