Financial red flags and skeletons in an ample closet may throw a wrench in Crockett’s plans to run for Senate.

While Jasmine Crockett’s supporters believe she has what it takes to run for Senate in Texas, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out there may be some potential complications that could throw a wrench in those plans.

“There’s been a scandal here, a scandal there. No big deal,” Burguiere comments, before pulling up an article from the Washington Free Beacon titled “Inside Jasmine Crockett’s Secret Stock Portfolio and Failed Attempts To Become a Marijuana Magnate.”

“Twenty-five undisclosed stocks in Crockett’s portfolio include her ownership of shares in Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Uber, DuPont, ExxonMobil, American Airlines, AT&T, Aurora Cannabis, Ford, and ‘Corporate Cannabis’ and ‘Stocks Worldwide,’ the records show,” the article reads.

“Crockett also reported in her last Texas financial disclosure owing debts of at least $110,000 — none of which she divulged in her first congressional financial disclosure covering the same calendar year,” it continues…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight