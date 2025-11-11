Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Currivan's avatar
Gene Currivan
2d

You folks just don't get it. She's an APE... Think of Marian Barry, Mayor of DC. 3 years in the Federal Pen and they re-elected him.

The majority of blacks LIKE corrupt behavior...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture