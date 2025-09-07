Breaking News: Kill the anti-Southern Strickland Amendment
The Strickland Amendment Consideration Scheduled for Monday
The Strickland Amendment Consideration Scheduled for Monday
The vote on the Strickland Amendment pushed by anti-Southern bigots to block the restoration of the Arlington Reconciliation Memorial is set for Monday. Light up the capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.
And fill your reps email inbox to defeat this HATE! Tell them to Vote NO! on the National Defense Authorization Act unless the Strickland and Beyer amendments are removed. NO VOTES FOR TURNCOATS!