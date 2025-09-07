The Strickland Amendment Consideration Scheduled for Monday

The vote on the Strickland Amendment pushed by anti-Southern bigots to block the restoration of the Arlington Reconciliation Memorial is set for Monday. Light up the capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

And fill your reps email inbox to defeat this HATE! Tell them to Vote NO! on the National Defense Authorization Act unless the Strickland and Beyer amendments are removed. NO VOTES FOR TURNCOATS!

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight