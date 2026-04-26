Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

Been there and done that after I tore my shoulder so bad I couldn’t lift my right arm and couldn’t work the throttle steer or fish so I couldn’t feed my family , you don’t think something like that will happen to you

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