Rep. Jasmine Crockett Finally Found a Demographic She Does Want to Deport

Turns out there are some people that Democrats want to deport. Unfortunately, those people aren’t the criminal illegal aliens, Afghan terrorists, and Somali scammers who have broken numerous federal and state laws.

No, Rep. Jasmine Crockett wants to deport “white supremacists” instead. Which is fascinating, when you remember Democrats consider Catholics, veterans, Republicans, men, and pretty much anyone they don’t like all to be “white supremacists.” Will she kick us all out of the country? Good luck with that.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says “White supremacists need to be kicked out of this country” because “immigrants have a lower crime rate.” “Let’s talk about the white supremacists and how many of them need to be kicked out of this country! I can Guarantee you, I can track down more…

