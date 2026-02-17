Committed Gun-Grabbers Claim to Support the Second Amendment

(AmmoLand) - During the recent unpleasantness in Minneapolis, a surprising number of prominent gun-grabbers claimed they supported the Second Amendment. Admittedly, they did this to lash out at President Trump and ICE, but they actually said it.

Gabrielle Giffords claimed to support the right of the people to be armed. “ …(T)he Trump administration has attacked the First and Second Amendments. Every legal gun owner should be horrified.”

Giffords burnished her credentials by reminding everyone she owns a gun. “As a gun owner myself and the leader of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety, I am alarmed by how brazenly the Trump administration is threatening our rights.”

However, in April 2023, it was Giffords who said, “Guns, guns, guns. No more guns. Gone.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom used a January 27, 2026, press release to announce his support for the Second Amendment. “We should all be outraged not only by the senseless deaths at the hands of federal officials, but also by the erosion of our rights. We must act fast to protect them and prevent any further tragic loss of life.”

Back in 2023, Newsom introduced a 28th Amendment. Intended to replace the Second Amendment, it would have eviscerated the right to keep and bear arms, turning it into a…

