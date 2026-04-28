Them Ain’t ‘Oklahomans!’ - DD

The Three-Pronged Plot to Dilute Conservative Power Revealed

(Renee Nal, RAIR) - Hamas-Linked CAIR intends to use subversive tactics to transform Oklahoma by deploying a deliberate, multi-pronged campaign: 1.) Expand Muslim Political Influence Through Organizing and Coalitions, 2.) Enforce ‘Social Justice’ Norms via Education and Redefinition of Community, and 3.) Reduce Traditional Conservative Power Through Legal and Political Pressure.

In a recent episode of the “CAIR on Air” podcast titled “How Muslims & Other Minority Groups Became Political Targets in America w/ Veronica Laizure”, the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell sat down with Veronica Laizure, Executive Director of CAIR Oklahoma.

The conversation reveals a clear agenda: Oklahoma is in CAIR’s sights. The speakers lay out plans to reshape the state through legal action, education campaigns, and political organizing. They aim to expand Muslim political influence, enforce “social justice” norms aligned with their ideology, and reduce traditional conservative power in one of America’s reddest states.

In an X post advertising the podcast, CAIR states in part:

“From forming partnerships between groups with diverging ideolgies [sic] and navigating tensions among diverse coalitions, this conversation provides an inside look at the ups and downs of coalition building amid the fight against fascism.”

This concept is exactly what was prescribed by “The Project“, the 1982 subversive Muslim Brotherhood blueprint to turn America into…

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