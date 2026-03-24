Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers's avatar
Christopher B. Jeffers
1h

Democrats don't just have a shallow bench, they have no real bench at all. There is no requirement for deep intellectual thought, just a big mouth, utter crazy, and a shameless willingness to display it. Republicans have their craven RINOs, but Democrats increasingly only elect the dumbest they have to lead them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture