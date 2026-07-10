(16th Regiment Camp 36, Palmetto Partisan) - 16th Regiment Camp 36 in Greenville, SC, has started an “Adopt-A-Veteran Program.” For a $100 contribution, the camp will install a Southern Cross of Honor on a Confederate soldier’s grave, and the remainder of the proceeds go to support the camp’s ongoing efforts to locate additional graves, purchase more crosses, and expand the Guardian Program.

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