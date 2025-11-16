How Old is TOO Old?

In the 1980’s, I was issued C-Rations dated from the late 1940’s. Taste great? No, but didn’t kill me. Your tax dollars well spent. - DD

Drives me crazy when someone freaks out because a can of soup is found to have expired a few months ago, and they throw it away. There really is a misunderstanding about what date is printed on canned goods - and many other food packages - found today.

The canning process, which has been used for over 100 years, sterilizes the interior of the can and its contents, thereby eliminating any possibility of bacterial growth. Bacteria - such as botulism - cannot just “appear” in a can of chicken or Bean & Bacon soup, no matter how old. Of course, this process must be done correctly.

Although there are extremely rare exceptions, a can of corn eaten 20 years after the “magic date” on the can top will be perfectly safe to consume. It may not taste exactly the same. It may have slightly lower nutritional value. It may not look the same. It may have a different consistency, but it will be safe to eat.

