(A beautifully written and extensive article from the Society of Archangel Michael. Well worth the follow through - DD)

The South Was Right

(Society of Archangel Michael) - In modern times, mere mention of the Confederacy invokes images of a racist, brutish people fighting to preserve the world’s last bastion of slavery. Thankfully - as we’ve been taught - such a people were thoroughly destroyed by the great emancipators of the egalitarian North. These sentiments are reinforced, and therefore justified, by the admittedly poor state of the contemporary South; a region that leads the country in crime, poverty, and illiteracy. In more recent times, monuments of Confederate heroes - like Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jackson, and Jefferson Davis - have been removed from the public eye; a symbol of “our nation’s healing from its white supremacist past.”

Modernity’s obsession with Southern erasure was met with tacit approval from many on the Right. Northerners, Reconstructed Southerners, and all flavors of Republicans cheered on as our heroes were unceremoniously and maliciously cleansed from history. Republicans, self-righteously touting themselves as the “Party of Lincoln,” justified this erasure on the grounds that leftists would limit themselves to only the ‘“racist,” Confederate heroes. After all, and as they love to repeat, “Democrats are the real…

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