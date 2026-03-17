REBEL JOAN OF ARC PARTICIPATES AT WASHINGTON ON THE BRAZOS CELEBRATION 190TH ANNIV. OF TEXAS INDEPENDENCE

(Montgomery County News) - Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721, of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, traveled fully stocked and “dressed to the Period Nines” to participate in the Celebration of the “190th Anniversary of Texas Independence”, out at the newly renovated Washington On the Brazos Historic Site. This renovation was a 55 Million Dollar Project that has taken two years before this Grand reopening for this Historic Celebration! The Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter has always been big supporters of the WOTB Event at this time of the year for the “Texas High Holy Days”, and this year was even greater anticipation to view the Etched RJOA, UDC Brick laid in the historic walkway on the way to the Museum. This project was completed by RJOA President JENNY LEHR, and all her RJOA Sisters that were in Attendance have their toes pointed to the RJOA, UDC Brick! It was a great hunt and find for the Chapter, and a proud moment to stand on this historic walkway, while supporting the Washing On The Brazos Historic Site.

This Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter is leaving its Proud Name etched in stone for

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