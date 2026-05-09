(I know somebody’s going to claim that it doesn’t work. I have no clue since I’ve never been through an EMP attack. Can’t hurt though. But, as they say, “ For informational and entertainment purposes…” - DD)

Faraday Cage At Your Home Already

(Anonymous) - Turning an old microwave into a makeshift Faraday cage is one of those practical solutions rooted in real physics rather than theory or speculation.

A Faraday cage works by blocking electromagnetic fields. When an event such as an EMP occurs, it sends out a surge of electromagnetic energy that can induce damaging currents in electronics. A conductive enclosure redirects that energy around the exterior, preventing it from reaching what is inside. The objective is simple. Shield your critical devices from that surge.

A microwave oven is already designed with this principle in mind. When in use, it contains electromagnetic radiation within its metal body. The door includes a fine conductive mesh that blocks those waves from escaping. That same design can be repurposed to block external energy from entering.

The first step is choosing the right unit. You want a microwave with a solid metal body and a properly functioning door. The seal must be intact. If the door is warped, damaged, or does not close tightly, the effectiveness of the shielding is reduced. Avoid units with…

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