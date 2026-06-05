A Government of Kudzu

(Like Mr. Yarborough, I found long-time Orlando columnist Charlie Reese to be one of my favorite people. Every time I was around Charlie was a learning experience. And it was usually a hoot as well! - DD)

(Paul H. Yarbrough, Abbeville Institute) - One of my favorite writers, who has long passed, Charley Reese, wrote an editorial for the Orlando Sentinel 25 years ago. I believe it was his final effort for the O.S.

It is in no way dated. It could have been written yesterday, and it would fit perfectly with the current horrid simulation in Washington, D.C of the so-called government that is saturated with hucksters and flim-flam artists; those who counterfeit (printed paper is not money, it is multiple I.O.U.s) wealth after capturing real wealth via corrupt bureaus, and, let’s be honest–crooks. With this confiscated wealth they can (and do) do as they please.

Please, no comments such as “write to your congressman or Senator.” In the first place, I would be surprised if they read it, and more surprised if they did, that they would care, though I’m sure a lot of them can read.

Mr. Reese used the number “545” which was a summation of the House and Senate, the Supreme Court and the President. The column was titled: “545 vs. 300,000,000.” The larger number is (was) the rough population of the “nation.”

The 545 number is the number of the nation’s illustrious representatives of congress; 535 plus 9 “supreme” court justices and the president, though so-called (ill-called) “Commander in Chief” of the nation (he is only CIC of the military under certain qualified circumstances contrary to what the modern media geniuses seem to think—NOT the nation).

Speaking of geniuses, the geniuses who were no longer serving a union and were proudly serving a national (ixnay federalism) monster with its inbred bastardized bureaus set (through 1911 and 1929 Apportionment acts) as a permanent number of House seats, 435. Hence today we have so many people represented by a single representative that most everyone is now represented by some clumsy bureaucrat in some…

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