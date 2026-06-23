Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

I love it I walked into my hotel room and saw my pistol in pieces and it’s not as big as what he made expert on so I’m glad to have another cop in the family

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