“Just as a carpenter owns more than one tool, shooters should recognize that different firearms excel at different tasks.”

(I’m a recoil junkie! I never met a hand cannon I didn’t like. My arthritis and carpal tunnel shows it. - DD)

(Steve Charles, The Revolver Dispatch) - Spend enough time around firearms and you’ll eventually run into the argument that one handgun is superior to all others.

The truth is usually much less exciting.

Most handguns are tools, and like any tool, their usefulness depends largely on the job at hand.

A compact 9mm pistol designed for concealed carry is an excellent solution for many people. It is lightweight, easy to conceal, reliable, and offers substantial firepower in a small package. If your daily routine consists of commuting to work, running errands, dining out, and spending most of your time in populated areas, it is difficult to argue against the practicality of a quality compact pistol.

But practical for one job does not automatically mean practical for every job.

The handgun that disappears comfortably under a T-shirt may not be the handgun you want riding on your hip while repairing fence, checking livestock, cutting firewood, or walking a trail miles from the…

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