(FOX) - More Americans are choosing rural states over big cities as they relocate in 2026.

Analyzing U.S. Census migration data alongside housing market figures, self-storage software provider and data company Stora found that less populated states are attracting the highest share of new residents.

Nearly 15 million Americans moved across the country in 2025, with many opting for quieter and more affordable places to live, the company said.

Cost is a major driver behind the shift.

About 88% of movers say they’re relocating to save money, while 76% are seeking better access to outdoor lifestyles often found in rural areas.

“Particularly among young people, there has been an upward trend in movers to rural areas driven by people seeking a better quality of life and a chance to save money,” Gavin Shields, CEO of Stora, told Fox News Digital.

South Dakota ranked as the most popular state for movers this year, according to…

