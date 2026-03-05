City Dwellers Are Fleeing Crime and Taxes in Search for Mayberry
Why many Americans are ditching big cities for rural states in 2026. (Unfortunately, they're bringing their politics and crime with them.)
(FOX) - More Americans are choosing rural states over big cities as they relocate in 2026.
Analyzing U.S. Census migration data alongside housing market figures, self-storage software provider and data company Stora found that less populated states are attracting the highest share of new residents.
Nearly 15 million Americans moved across the country in 2025, with many opting for quieter and more affordable places to live, the company said.
Cost is a major driver behind the shift.
About 88% of movers say they’re relocating to save money, while 76% are seeking better access to outdoor lifestyles often found in rural areas.
“Particularly among young people, there has been an upward trend in movers to rural areas driven by people seeking a better quality of life and a chance to save money,” Gavin Shields, CEO of Stora, told Fox News Digital.
South Dakota ranked as the most popular state for movers this year, according to…
Moved to "Mayberry" 13 years ago. It was wonderful. No one locked doors, people smiled and talked. Both the local tavern/restaurant and the local diner had regulars tables with friendly people helping visitors and newbies get acquainted. Land was fairly cheap, deals were done on a handshake. No police force. County sheriff a town away and low key. Volunteer fire department. Lots of farmers, Amish, and small family owned businesses. Then about 8 years ago the Utah, California, Arizona immigrants began arriving. Mainly progressive Mormons (or LDS as they like to paint themselves.) with bundles of $ from real estate sales. In no time the tavern was shut down by having their local beer license not renewed. Land prices went from $1500 an acre for decent pasture to $30,000 an acre for any land, to include crap land. They do not shop local family business preferring to travel 45 miles to the nearest Walmart. Many of them have a "Chosen People" mindset similar to the Zionist crowd. Taxes are being raised, which is driving out small family business, to pay for all these amenities they feel we hicks should have. Foreign immigrants are being brought in by them, claiming they are Mormons needing relief from climate change. With the foreigners, locking doors is suddenly a necessity.
I’m so ready for my boys to take the house and I’ll be on a houseboat cuz they have less libtards on the water and we have a couple houseboat communities