Dixie Drudge's Southern Nation News

Moved to "Mayberry" 13 years ago. It was wonderful. No one locked doors, people smiled and talked. Both the local tavern/restaurant and the local diner had regulars tables with friendly people helping visitors and newbies get acquainted. Land was fairly cheap, deals were done on a handshake. No police force. County sheriff a town away and low key. Volunteer fire department. Lots of farmers, Amish, and small family owned businesses. Then about 8 years ago the Utah, California, Arizona immigrants began arriving. Mainly progressive Mormons (or LDS as they like to paint themselves.) with bundles of $ from real estate sales. In no time the tavern was shut down by having their local beer license not renewed. Land prices went from $1500 an acre for decent pasture to $30,000 an acre for any land, to include crap land. They do not shop local family business preferring to travel 45 miles to the nearest Walmart. Many of them have a "Chosen People" mindset similar to the Zionist crowd. Taxes are being raised, which is driving out small family business, to pay for all these amenities they feel we hicks should have. Foreign immigrants are being brought in by them, claiming they are Mormons needing relief from climate change. With the foreigners, locking doors is suddenly a necessity.

I’m so ready for my boys to take the house and I’ll be on a houseboat cuz they have less libtards on the water and we have a couple houseboat communities

