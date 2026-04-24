Among the questions that will have to be definitively asked and answered in the near future is can - and will - America leave states behind?

(Stately McDaniel Manor) - When blue states go bankrupt—and several are on the verge—is it the responsibility of fiscally responsible red states to bail them out, only to see them do it all over again? And if the responsible and sane don’t bail them out, what are the consequences?

Do you, gentle readers, recall what Hemingway said about how one goes bankrupt? Gradually, and then suddenly.

We’re also seeing expected and disturbing indications Democrats, should they once again seize total federal power, plan to provoke a second civil war. But let’s explore the looming danger of state bankruptcies, which could also provoke a hot war, first. David Freidberg explains how California is rushing down the slippery slope to state bankruptcy and national war…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight