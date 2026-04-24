Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Kendon Curtis's avatar
Kendon Curtis
6h

The Southern Poverty Center has been working hard to create this!

Oligarchy loves war for profit! In the end they will implement more tyranny!

https://kendon.substack.com/p/soros-murder-and-war-for-profit?r=1h4inv&utm_medium=ios

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