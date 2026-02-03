Will The Civil War Start In Minneapolis?

(SHTF Plan) - Federal immigration agents have shot and killed two American citizens in Minneapolis in a matter of weeks, causing an uproar among the citizens in Minnesota. Could Minneapolis be the birthplace of the next civil war?

Weeks after the death of Renee Good, and just one day after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol agents, people began to ratchet up their protests against the ruling class’s immigration policies.

A mob of protesters descended on a hotel they believed to be housing federal immigration (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers on Sunday night. The demonstration quickly intensified as activists spray-painted “f**k ICE” on the hotel’s windows and battered their way into the lobby, while armed agents attempted to hold them back.

Honestly, based on the actions of ICE lately, the protestors were lucky these particular government thugs were not as trigger-happy as the others have been. Eventually, the melee was broken up as more Federal Agents arrived and used tear gas to subdue the protestors, according to a report by RT.

Listening to some of their rhetoric, it would seem that the protesters and their backers are preparing for open fighting against a rising standing army of government thugs. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes stated last week that activists could be justified in shooting ICE agents if they feel endangered, while an Episcopal bishop in New Hampshire caused…

