Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
2h

Someone has taken 123 years to understand that this statue is racist, in their mind. You really have to hand it to these folks for such quick thinking, and, likely, they won't understand then. Perhaps it's something in the water that makes some folks just plain stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture