Dem Rep. Jim Clyburn Insists Trump’s D.C. Cleanup is ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

So stopping crime in majority black DC is racist. Wouldn’t not stopping crime be even more racist considering the victims are mostly black. You can’t have it both ways. - DD

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn has insited that President Trump’s cleanup of Washington D.C. amounts to Jim Crow 2.0.

Trump deployed the National Guard to the streets of Washington D.C. in order to crack down on soaring crime and homelessness.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, Clyburn explained why this move represents a return to racial segregation of the past.

He explained:

You may recall, at the Democratic Convention, I spoke one evening and I said that Project 2025 is Jim Crow 2.0. Now, Jim Crow 1.0 came out of a [thesis] written by a Confederate General, Martin Gary. If you look at Project 2025, look at that 1876 document, you will see why I said what I did at…

