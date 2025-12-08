TEXIT Q&A: Why Texas GOP Buckled Under Federal Pressure

…The State Republican Executive Committee’s failure to enforce Rule 44 ballot removal represents exactly why Texas needs independence. When the White House can intimidate a state party into abandoning grassroots accountability measures, you’re witnessing federal interference in Texas political sovereignty.

Here’s what happened. The Republican Party of Texas strengthened Rule 44 at their 2024 convention to allow ballot removal for censured legislators. This wasn’t some backroom deal—it came from overwhelming grassroots pressure after the Ken Paxton impeachment debacle.

The mechanism was simple. County parties could initiate censures against Republican legislators who violated party platform positions. If the State Republican Executive Committee confirmed those censures within two years of a primary, those legislators would be barred from the Republican ballot.

Fast forward to October 2025. The SREC had ten censure cases ready for enforcement. These weren’t frivolous complaints—these involved legislators who voted for Dustin Burrows as Speaker and supported House rules that maintained bipartisan power-sharing arrangements that grassroots activists had specifically opposed.

Then came the…

