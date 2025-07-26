On this date in 1947…

U.S. President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act, creating the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other Years:

1861 – Confederate forces captured Fort Fillmore at Mesilla, New Mexico Territory.

1863 – Former Tennessee Governor, general, and first Republic of Texas President, Sam Houston died at Huntsville, Texas.

1864 – The Battle of Ezra Church, Georgia.

1953 – Arizona Governor John Howard Pyle ordered an anti-polygamy law clampdown on fundamentalist Mormon residents of Short Creek, Arizona, which became known as the Short Creek Raid.

1971 – Apollo 15 launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

1991 – Paul Reubens better known as Pee Wee Herman was arrested in Florida, for “public obscenity” in a theater.

