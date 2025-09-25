sherman Admitted to the War Crime Several Times.

Another great piece by Jeff Paulk over at the Southern Vindicator! - DD

“No, our history is not always what we have been taught it is…”

It is no news to most of us that the victors write the history. What they put in the so-called “history” books is widely accepted as Gospel. But, those of us who have read, researched, and studied about our history come to very different conclusions than those given us by the lauded “historians”. For example, “The war was all about slavery”. That is the common, and accepted, narrative we find in the “history” books, and spouted by so-called “historians”. We know better, and this fable is easily debunked, but our side does not control the narrative. Also, we hear the common statement, “Lincoln freed the slaves”. Well, no, he didn’t. “But, the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves.” If one takes the time to actually read it we find that it freed no one. But that is not what we are taught.

The false narrative continues with, “Southerners were traitors”. That is another fable easily debunked, but we will not delve into that subject at this time. Again, people say that “Lincoln saved the Union”. First of all, the Union did not need “saving”, as it was in no danger of being destroyed. Lincoln, in his own words…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight