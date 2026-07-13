THE MARCH TOWARD COMMUNISM: LINCOLN, THE WIDE AWAKES, THE FORTY-EIGHTERS, AND THE HIDDEN ECONOMIC WAR

(Another great article by Mindy Esposito. She does so much outstanding work that I could never aggregate it all here. So why not check out her site and subscribe. - DD)

(Mindy Esposito) - The story they teach in school is clean and simple. Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves, saved the Union, and preserved democracy. But peel back the layers and a darker picture emerges.

Lincoln did not fight a war over slavery. He presided over the first major step toward centralized state power in America, a step that echoed the ideas Karl Marx was spreading across Europe. The Wide Awakes, the Forty-Eighters, and Marx himself formed a network that pushed this country down a path toward collectivism.

Confederates hated Lincoln not only for abolition but because he threatened their economic independence through ports and tariffs. The Civil War was as much about who controlled the money as who controlled the people.

It began with the Forty-Eighters. These were the radicals who fought in the failed revolutions of 1848. Many had read the Communist Manifesto fresh off the press. They fled to America carrying socialist fire in their chests. They settled in the Midwest, built Turner societies, and turned German immigrant communities into hotbeds of abolitionist and anti-capitalist organizing.

When the Republican Party formed in 1854 these men saw opportunity. They viewed the fight against Southern…

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