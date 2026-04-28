‘Commonsense Gun Safety Advocate’ Kills Wife and Self in Murder-Suicide

(AmmoLand) - “Former Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax killed his wife and then himself in a shocking murder-suicide early Thursday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department,” Fox News reports. “Justin Fairfax shot and killed – shot several times – and killed his wife, ran to a different part of the home and then killed himself with the same firearm he just got unseen,’ said police chief Kevin Davis during a press conference on Thursday morning.”

While some may say it’s too soon, it can’t go without mentioning that Fairfax was a big proponent of citizen disarmament edicts, including those ostensibly purporting to be enacted to prevent domestic violence. The Fox News story itself notes, “He supported Virginia’s first red flag preventing individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing, possessing or transporting any kind of firearm.”

“We have given commonsense tools like the ‘red flag’ law to law enforcement, the courts and our communities to help keep our families safe even as we ensure due process and protect Constitutional rights,” Fairfax lied on Twitter (it was still called that back then) in 2022, and no, “lie” is not too strong a word.

Nor is it unfair to point out that Fairfax had exhibited…

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