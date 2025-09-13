Headlines Offer Plenty of Evidence that Only You Can Protect Yourself and Your Family

In this video, I (Chris Heaven) put my skills to the test by drawing from strong side, OWB concealed carry after moving away from appendix. With years of experience carrying on a drop leg platform and over a decade of concealed training, I wanted to see how my draw times stacked up - and the results may surprise you.

I share why I made the switch, the challenges I face with long arms and garment clearance, and how I keep safety at the center of training. Most importantly, I encourage YOU to step outside your comfort zone. Training isn’t about looking perfect - it’s about putting in the reps, learning, and checking the ego at the door.

Hopefully this practical shooting exercise will inspire someone to get out there and train. Remember: it only takes one mistake to cause a serious accident, so always follow the Four Universal Rules of Gun Safety…

