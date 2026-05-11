Prattville Dragoons Attend Alabama Division Sons of Confederate Veterans Memorial Day at State Capitol

(The Prattville Dragoons) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans Alabama Division held the annual Confederate Memorial Day program on the steps of the Alabama state capitol on Saturday morning April 25th. Rain threatened but never materialized and the temperatures were pleasant and attendance was good with about 120 present. The program started with a bagpiper leading in the reenactment color guard for the posting of the colors. The bagpiper also played Amazing Grace. The Division Chaplain Robert Griffin provided a Benediction. The salute to the Confederate Battle Flag and the SCV Charge were presented with Commander Jimmy Hill reminding everyone that this day was the 120th anniversary of Gen. Stephen Dill Lee delivering the Charge in New Orleans at the United Confederate Veterans Reunion. Greetings were offered from the Order of Confederate Rose, Mechanized Cavalry and Order of the Stars and Bars representatives. The guest speaker was Commander in Chief Donnie Kennedy who looked out from the state capitol and reminded everyone that, as opposed to the Southern Poverty Law Center whose headquarters was just across Dexter Avenue there, the SCV has not donated one cent to the KKK. CiC Kennedy then went into his presentatiion stating that the Declaration of Independence states unambiguously that it is the unalienable right to form a new government, that government is to be by consent not compulsion. He then discussed state sovereignty which begins with…

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