F*** the Confederate Army,” and “F*** R.E. Lee” were the messages painted on the park’s Confederate memorial sometime this week.

(The city has successfully removed the profanity at tax-payer expense. Anonymously vandalizing War Memorials and Monuments is not ‘Free Speech.’ It is rank cowardice! - DD)

(Dixie Drudge) - The recent vandalism of the Confederate monument in St. Cloud’s Veterans Park has sparked outrage among residents who believe that desecrating memorials is never an acceptable way to engage in historical debate. Graffiti containing vulgar attacks on the Confederate Army and General Robert E. Lee was sprayed across the monument, leaving many in the community shocked and disappointed.

“This is not activism. It is vandalism,” one resident remarked. “No matter where you stand on history, defacing a veterans’ memorial crosses a line.”

The Confederate monument, located in a park that also honors Union soldiers, serves as a reminder of a complex chapter in American history. For many observers, the attack represents more than simple property damage. Critics of the vandalism argue that it reflects a broader effort to erase Southern history and cultural heritage from public view.

“What happened in St. Cloud looks less like a debate about history and more like an attempt to silence it,” said one local resident. Others have gone further, describing such actions as a form of “cultural genocide” aimed at eliminating historical symbols that some political activists find objectionable.

Another local veteran expressed the feelings shared by many in the community. “It’s a disgrace,” he said. “We deserve more respect than that.”

Even organizations with differing views on WBTS history have condemned the vandalism. “Such actions not only damage property but also undermine respect and trust within the community,” noted Milt Taylor of the Sons of Union Veterans.

The controversy surrounding Confederate monuments has existed for years, but many citizens believe these disputes should be settled through public discussion, not destruction. As one resident stated, “You learn from the past. You don’t erase it.”

The vandalism of the St. Cloud monument should concern anyone who values historical preservation, free expression, and respectful civic discourse. Whether one views the memorial as a tribute to ancestors, a historical artifact, or a reminder of a difficult era, destroying or defacing it does nothing to advance understanding.

If you believe history should be preserved rather than erased, speak out. Contact local officials, support historical preservation organizations, and encourage respectful dialogue about America’s past before more pieces of our shared heritage are lost.

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