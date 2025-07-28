Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
Jul 28

Mayor Donna Deegan is a democRat Socialist allied with the BLM democRats in Gas Lighting the Black population of Jacksonville. Taking Confederate statues down does nothing for their economic inprovement, but arouses Racial Reactions to keep democRats in office.

It's a crying shame, as the previous Repub office holders did little for the Black populations economic improvement either. Crime in Jacksonville is like everywhere else, Predominantly Blacks.

The Cities of Florida, as well as throughout the USA are run by democRats, All Socialists, the Biggest are democRat Bolshevik ruled. The Suburbs are mixed, and Rural is largely White Conservative with Repubs in county governments.

This is a Manufactured Chaos to Create more Crisis/Crime and Race Division (Which was largely Non-Existant before the Obamy's "Transformation" of America.) We had mostly moved past Racial Divisions, hard to believe now, looking back at the time just before Obamy, a Bolshevik, btw.

