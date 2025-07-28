Wonder what they’re tearing down now in their effort to “detox” this once-beautiful public space - DD

Springfield is one of the oldest and most historic parts of Jacksonville, and as a result, it’s been at the center of one of the most divisive debates in the city’s history: Confederate monuments.

What was once known as “Confederate Park” is now known simply as Springfield Park.

It held monuments to the Confederacy for decades, with the most notable and biggest being the women of the Southern Confederacy monument.

This monument, along with others, sat at the center of a divisive debate that raged for years, many times in City Hall.

“I don’t want no money… all these leftists and these groups to tell us we don’t need our monuments… save history let’s keep our monuments… let the people vote on it," said one commenter at a 2023 City Council meeting.

“It’s time for the city to keep its word… take these reprehensible statues down," said another.

By 2023, many statues had been removed.

In Springfield Park, only the outer structure of the women of the Confederacy monument remains after the statue that sat for 108 years was removed under an order by Mayor Donna Deegan.

The fight over the monuments continues to this day with a federal lawsuit filed by Earl Johnson Jr., whose father represented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Earl Johnson Sr., a lawyer who represented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Copyright 2025 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

“When I see these tributes, be it Confederate Street or parks named after the…

Confederacy, even counties named after Confederate soldiers… I’m disgusted by it," said Johnson.

In recent weeks, Springfield Park has been chained closed. The City of Jacksonville told News4JAX that the closure was part of an environmental cleanup of the area and not related to…

