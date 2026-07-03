Congregants At Historic Slave-Owning Church Do Everything But Self-Flagellate In White Guilt Pilgrimage

(And they wonder why attendance is lagging and the pews ain’t full? - DD)

(Derek Vanbuskirk, Daily Caller) - Congregants of a predominantly white Virginia church took part in a black-led “slave trail” walking tour through Richmond to confront their congregation’s history of slave ownership.

An article from the Religion News Service (RNS) detailed the “historical and spiritual pilgrimage” that took place June 13, interviewing members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a neighboring “nonwhite majority” congregation that participated in the event.

The church’s website says that “nearly all” of the congregants at St. Paul’s were enslavers, and that it had been attended by many leading Confederate figures.

Jerry Gilbert, a co-chair of the pilgrimage, told RNS that members of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church — a congregation founded by enslaved and freed blacks — were invited to join the tour because “white privilege is very blind to seeing all of the aspects of a situation when race is involved.”

The daylong retreat, called “Walking With the Enslaved: The Church’s Role in Slavery Pilgrimage,” began with an introductory session at St. Philip’s before approximately 20 participants set out to explore Richmond and the church’s historical ties to slavery.

According to RNS, participants silently marched in line, often holding onto one another, as they retraced the muddy path enslaved people would have walked in…

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