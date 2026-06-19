CD 16 candidate threatens to ‘dox’ Sons of Confederate Veterans members over Confederate flag flying in Hillsborough

(Claims to be a veteran yet he has no respect for the constitution he swore an oath to protect. Hmmm. Sounds like he shoulda been a democrat, but instead, he’s a no-party candidate squalling for a headline because he couldn’t qualify for a real party. - DD)

(Fabrizio Gowdy Florida Politics) - A Florida congressional candidate wants to release identifying information for individuals behind the massive Confederate flag near the Interstate 4/Interstate 75 interchange in Hillsborough County.

Mark Davis, a veteran and business owner who qualified to run in Florida’s 16th Congressional District as a no-party candidate, took to Facebook to denounce the flag and those who maintain it.

“Just got back from Tallahassee after officially getting on the ballot, and one of the first things I see is that giant confederate flag towering over a Florida highway,” Davis wrote. “To the Sons of Confederate Veterans and everyone still defending that symbol: I want your f*cking addresses.”

After his original post prompted over 14,000 comments, Davis doubled down with another post in which he demanded the flag be taken down within 30 days or he would “doxx the living f*cking shit out of” the “people responsible” for the flag.

Doxxing is the practice of publicly revealing someone’s personal information online, such as their name, address or…

(This is grounds for suit. Perhaps arrest for terroristic threatening or reckless endangerment even in blue states. The following pic shows just how responsible this anti-Southern bigot is. Maybe he’ll even get his 15 minutes of fame courtesy of the Secret Service - DD)

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