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Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

And how he died cuz of it

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

I remember at LSU watching the video of the guy who made a dune buggy to run on water and could go cross country on 40 gallons

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