Silenced Innovations That Could Have Changed the World

(Anonymous) - Throughout modern history there has been a persistent narrative that certain inventors, particularly those working on disruptive energy technologies, met untimely ends while their work faded into obscurity. It is a powerful story because it sits at the intersection of innovation, money, and power. However, separating documented fact from speculation is essential if the subject is to be taken seriously.

One of the most frequently cited figures is Nikola Tesla. Tesla’s work on wireless energy transmission and alternating current revolutionized electricity. Later in life he spoke about the possibility of transmitting power without wires. After his death in 1943, government officials did review his papers, which has fueled decades of speculation that he had discovered something far beyond what was publicly known. In reality, most historians and engineers agree that while Tesla was brilliant, many of his later ideas were theoretical or impractical with the technology of his time. His death was not mysterious in a criminal sense, but the government’s involvement with his documents helped create a lasting aura of secrecy.

Another name often mentioned is Stanley Meyer, who claimed to have built a car that could run on water. Meyer died suddenly in 1998 after reportedly dining with investors. Some witnesses described his death as abrupt and unusual, which led to speculation about…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight